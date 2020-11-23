POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 vaccine developments inject optimism into markets
03:07
BizTech
COVID-19 vaccine developments inject optimism into markets
World markets are rising as signs of more progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine outweigh concerns over surging infections in various parts of the world. Europe's major stock markets are in positive territory on news that the vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is up to 90-percent effective. Director of investment strategy at fintech firm, NAGA Jameel Ahmad has more. #globalstocks #Vaccineprogress #Business
November 23, 2020
