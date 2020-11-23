POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'much easier to distribute'
04:53
World
AstraZeneca's late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University is up to 90 percent effective in preventing disease. The company on Monday said results are based on interim analysis of trials that involved 23,000 people in the UK and Brazil. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania weighs in. #Covid19vaccine #AstraZeneca #PascalSoriot
November 23, 2020
