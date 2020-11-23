World Share

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 'much easier to distribute'

AstraZeneca's late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University is up to 90 percent effective in preventing disease. The company on Monday said results are based on interim analysis of trials that involved 23,000 people in the UK and Brazil. Senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School Dr Bharat Pankhania weighs in. #Covid19vaccine #AstraZeneca #PascalSoriot