G20 leaders vow equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines | Money Talks

AstraZeneca has become the latest pharmaceutical company to announce positive results from the coronavirus vaccine it's developing with Oxford University. It's also the first major drugmaker that's promised to provide the injection to developing countries at cost price. It comes after leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies pledged to ensure the fair and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries. But caseloads are growing by the day, and getting the drugs to those who need them most could take months. Mobin Nasir reports. To discuss the lastest vaccine developments, We were joined by Dr Muhammad Munir, who's a virologist at Lancaster University. #G20 #Vaccine #COVID19