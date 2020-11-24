POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Agency designates Biden as winner, releases transition funds
Agency designates Biden as winner, releases transition funds
The presidential transition in the US is officially underway. It's more than two weeks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he's directing his staff to co-operate with the transition. Biden had already been working on his cabinet picks, made up of familiar faces from Barack Obama's administration. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #PresidentialTransmision #Trump #Biden
November 24, 2020
