EU mission admits no illicit material found on board Turkish ship

An EU mission says it found no suspicious material after conducting an illegal search of a Turkish ship on Sunday. The Roseline A was heading to Libya with humanitarian aid when it was intercepted and searched for 16 hours. Ankara has protested, saying the vessel wasn't violating the UN arms embargo on Libya. Libyan affairs analyst Ahmed Sewehli weighs in. #Turkey #EUmission #Libya