Court considers whether Begum is allowed to return to UK
The British Supreme Court is considering whether to allow Shamima Begum to return to the UK after she was stripped of her citizenship for joining Daesh. British-born Begum was just 15 when she left for Syria. Years later, an interview she gave while interned at a refugee camp, sparked outrage among the British public. Sara Firth reports, the journalist who first spoke to Begum in Syria, believes she should be allowed to return home, to face justice in the UK. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #shamimabegum #shamimabegumuk #daesh
November 24, 2020
