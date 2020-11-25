World Share

UN calls for urgent action to end gender-based violence

The UN says domestic violence against women has dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data, domestic violence helplines and shelters around the world have reported a rise in calls for help. We speak to Head of Violence Against Women Division Johanna Nelles as the world marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. #InternationalDayfortheEliminationofViolenceagainstWomen