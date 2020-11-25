World Share

France security law: Civil liberties under threat?

Police in France may soon be given more protection from those who want to expose allegations of brutality. It could become unlawful to show the faces of security officers, leading to complaints that journalists will be unable to report on police wrong-doing. GUESTS Pauline Ades-Mevel Reporters Without Borders Anne Elisabeth Moutet Columnist Philippe Marliere Professor of French Politics at UCL Nabila Ramdani French Journalist