UK treasury says economy will contract by 11.3% this year | Money Talks
07:16
BizTech
UK treasury says economy will contract by 11.3% this year | Money Talks
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that unemployment will hit 7-and- a-half percent as the country's grapples with its worst recession in 300 years. He made the grim forecast while delivering his annual Spending Review in the UK parliament. He's promised extra money for re-training the rising numbers of unemployed, for the health service and for defence. But foreign aid has been slashed for the first time in over a decade, and although no tax increases have been announced, everyone knows they're coming, as the full scale of government debt and extra borrowing becomes clear. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Rajneesh Narula joined us from London. He's a Professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #UKeconomy #UKspendingplan #Coronavirus
November 25, 2020
