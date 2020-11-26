World Share

US president pardons former adviser Michael Flynn

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. This comes as Trump contests the US election results, even though the official transition to a Biden Administration is underway. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.