POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president pardons former adviser Michael Flynn
02:00
World
US president pardons former adviser Michael Flynn
US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. This comes as Trump contests the US election results, even though the official transition to a Biden Administration is underway. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #usnews #michaelflynn #trumppardonsflynn
November 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?