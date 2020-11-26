POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish court issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup
03:21
World
Turkish court issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup
One of the largest trials connected to the failed coup in Turkey in 2016 has ended with life sentences for most of the 475 defendants. Among those found guilty are the army generals and pilots that commanded and carried out the coup attempt from Akinci Air Base. The base was the military command centre for the plot. Political analyst Onur Erim explains. #Turkey #failed2016coup #FethullahGulen
November 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?