Conspiracy theories making people hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines
02:57
World
We've been hearing news of Covid-19 vaccines this month, but is everyone willing to take them? The anti-vaxxers' views are well known, but there are others worried about how quickly they've been developed. Research from University College London and Dokuz Eylul University in Izmir has shown that some of the people who don't want the vaccine are still unsure about the origin of the virus, and are influenced by conspiracy theories. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #coronavirusvaccine #covidvaccine #conspiracytheories
November 27, 2020
