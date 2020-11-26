POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is vaccine uncertainty the next hurdle in the fight against COVID-19?
Is vaccine uncertainty the next hurdle in the fight against COVID-19?
COVID-19 vaccines appear close to being available, but will enough people be willing to take them? Anti-vaxxers are already rejecting them, but there are other people who are just vaccine-hesitant - worried mostly about the drugs’ safety after they were developed so quickly. Jonathan Berman, the author of “Anti-Vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement” weighs in. #Vaccinehesitancy #COVID19pandemic #antivaxxers
November 26, 2020
