Real estate project threatens Karachi island's ecosystem | Money Talks

Pakistan's largest and most populous city, Karachi, is ever-expanding. Now, Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to convert the uninhabited Bundle Island,~off the coast of the city,~into a huge real-estate project. But critics say the plan runs counter to his green pledges and could trigger an environmental disaster. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Pakistan #Karachi #Mangroves