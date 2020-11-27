What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Are Denmark's new 'dowry' concerns an excuse to crack down on Muslims?

Denmark’s minister of integration has announced that the government will present a bill to free Muslims from the “old-fashioned norms of dowry”. But Dr Amani Hassani argues that “in the Islamic tradition, the mahr, or the dowry is seen as something to benefit the woman.” Watch the full interview here. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms #DanishMuslims #MuslimsSurveillance #NiqabBan