POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tyson vs Jones Jr: Iconic boxing figures to face off in Los Angeles
02:07
World
Tyson vs Jones Jr: Iconic boxing figures to face off in Los Angeles
Two boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will face-off Saturday night in an exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both former world champions being in their 50s, and well past their primes, they have promised not to hold anything back. Lance Santos has more. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Boxing #MikeTyson #RoyJonesJr
November 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?