Farmers step up fight to repeal new laws in India

Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India – where the agriculture industry supports more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. But opposition parties are calling new laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation. Farmers have been protesting to overturn them for months, but say they’ve been ignored. As Liz Maddock reports, as they’ve stepped up their fight, things have turned violent. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #India #FarmBill #Protest
November 28, 2020
