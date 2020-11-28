POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated
Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated
Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an attack in Absard, a small city east of Tehran. Fakhrizadeh was widely seen by Western intelligence as the mastermind of clandestine Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif claimed "serious indications" of Israel's alleged role in assassination, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei promised to retaliate for the assassination, confirming nuclear research would continue. Iran Sanctions 🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/16q8 #MohsenFakhrizadeh #IranNuclear #Scientist
November 28, 2020
