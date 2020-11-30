POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World's loneliest elephant' completes journey from Pakistan to Cambodia
00:52
World
World's loneliest elephant' completes journey from Pakistan to Cambodia
Kaavan, known as "the world's loneliest elephant," has completed his journey from Pakistan to Cambodia. For years, Pakistani activists and American singer Cher campaigned to have him moved from the Islamabad zoo, where he had long been kept in a dilapidated enclosure. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Kaavan #Elephant #Pakistan
November 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?