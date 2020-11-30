POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tigrayan leader says fighting continues 'on every front'
05:28
World
Tigrayan leader says fighting continues 'on every front'
The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the region saying fighting continues “on every front”, two days after the government declared victory. We speak to former member of Eritrean Liberation Front Mohamed Kheir Omer about the current situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. #DebretsionGebremichael #Ethiopia #Mekelle
November 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?