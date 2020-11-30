POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US commercial fishing industry suffers during pandemic | Money Talks
03:01
BizTech
The US commercial fishing industry experienced a 30% drop in revenue when COVID-19 hit in March, according to the National Seafood Association. As restaurants, cafeterias and catering halls shut down, New York's wholesale fish sellers felt the blow. Kyoko Gasha has more on how they've had to change their business models to stay afloat. #UScommercialFishing #Pandemic #FishingIndustry
November 30, 2020
