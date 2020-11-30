BizTech Share

British firm develops process to make diamonds from air | Money Talks

As the popular song goes, diamonds are forever. But mining just one carat of the costly arm candy results in long-lasting impact on the environment too. The nearly 90-billion-dollar diamond industry has also had to come to terms with accusations that it fuels conflict in war-torn countries. Now, a British company has developed a process to make diamonds out of thin air, and clean it at the same time. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, it could help the industry polish up its image. #Diamonds #Carbondioxide #SkyDiamonds