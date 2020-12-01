POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fourth round of UN-led talks on Libya's future to take place
05:50
World

TRT World Forum 2020 has begun. Some of the topics being discussed are conflicts around the world. Libya is one the topics being discussed where UN-brokered talks are due to take place between the UN-recognized GNA and rival factions led by warlord Khalifa Haftar. Emadeddin Badi, Advisor for Libya at the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance weighs in. #Libya #TRTWorldForum2020 #warlordKhalifaHaftar
December 1, 2020
