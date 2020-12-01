POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kaavan makes friends at new stomping ground in Cambodia
Kaavan makes friends at new stomping ground in Cambodia
Kaavan, dubbed the 'world's loneliest elephant', has arrived at his new sanctuary in Cambodia. He spent 35 years in appalling conditions in a Pakistani zoo. Elephants are very sociable creatures and experts say spending several years alone will have been a traumatic experience. But after a long and highly publicised campaign, Kaavan is safe in a refuge. Director of Project Development at FOUR PAWS International Amir Khalil joins us for more. #Kaavan #Cambodia #Friends
December 1, 2020
