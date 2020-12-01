World Share

Destruction of the Brazilian Amazon reaches 12-years high

The destruction of the Brazilian Amazon rain forest has hit its highest level in 12 years. That's according to Brazil's national space agency. Environmentalists have blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro for his anti-environmental policies, which they say have contributed to the deforestation. Amazon Campaigner at Greenpeace Cristiane Mazzetti has more. #BrazilianAmazon #Deforestation #JairBolsonaro