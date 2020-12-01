BizTech Share

UN: $35B needed to help 'world's most vulnerable' in 2021 | Money Talks

The United Nations is appealing for a record 35 billion dollars in aid for 2021. It says the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed tens of millions of people into extreme poverty. As a result, the world body is warning there may be multiple famines in the coming year. Natasha Hussain reports. We spoke to Yens Larkin in Geneva. He's a spokesperson with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. #UnitedNations #COVID19 #Poverty