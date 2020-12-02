POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France’s Security Law: Amend or Abandon?
15:00
World
France’s Security Law: Amend or Abandon?
Following nationwide protests, the French government has backtracked on a controversial security law. Article 24 would make it a criminal offence to film, post online and share images of police officers on duty if the state believed it could cause them harm. Emmanuel Macron’s party will now do a ‘total rewrite’ of the bill. But with incidences of police brutality going viral, will redrafted legislation still threaten free speech and limit police accountability? Guests Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at University College London Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Journalist and Author
December 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?