World Share

France’s Security Law: Amend or Abandon?

Following nationwide protests, the French government has backtracked on a controversial security law. Article 24 would make it a criminal offence to film, post online and share images of police officers on duty if the state believed it could cause them harm. Emmanuel Macron’s party will now do a ‘total rewrite’ of the bill. But with incidences of police brutality going viral, will redrafted legislation still threaten free speech and limit police accountability? Guests Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at University College London Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Journalist and Author