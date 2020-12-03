POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Storage firms brace for high demand before vaccine roll-out | Money Talks
02:42
BizTech
Storage firms brace for high demand before vaccine roll-out | Money Talks
Besides Pfizer, we've also seen promising results from Moderna and AstraZenica's vaccines, which could also be certified before the end of the year. The question will then become how to deliver hundreds of millions of doses around the world as quickly as possible. As Miranda Lin explains, success could depend on shipping companies staying very cool under pressure. #ColdStorage #VaccineRollout #Binder
December 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?