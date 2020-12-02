Refugees stranded in deportation camps a year after attacks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugees stranded in deportation camps a year after attacks
It's been a year since around 400 hundred refugees and asylum seekers were rounded up by police in South Africa and sent to a deportation centre. They were victims of xenophobic attacks and had been camping outside UNHCR offices in the capital city Pretoria, demanding to be resettled in other countries. Many of them are still in the facility used to hold illegal immigrants and say they fear going back to their communities. Others who have come out are struggling to rebuild their lives. Ntshepeng Motema reports. #SouthAfrica #Xenophobia #Refugees
December 2, 2020
