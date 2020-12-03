POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tehran moves to boost uranium enrichment, expel inspectors
02:28
World
Tehran moves to boost uranium enrichment, expel inspectors
A few days after the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists, Iran has moved to increase its enrichment of uranium. The country's Atomic Energy Agency will immediately resume the enrichment process, eventually reaching a level of 20%, far above the 3.67% agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal. We speak to Mohammad Marandi from Tehran University. #Iran #uraniumenrichment #nuclearinspectors
December 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?