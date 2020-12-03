World Share

Intl lawyers draft plan to criminalise ecosystem destruction

An international team of lawyers is drafting a plan to make ‘ecocide’ a legally enforceable crime. The team is co-ordinated by a former judge at the International Criminal Court and senior lawyer in the United Kingdom. Their aim is to produce a legal definition of what ecocide is, and make sure it complements other international offences like crimes against humanity and genocide. Global policy lead on climate change at humanitarian agency CARE International Sven Harmeling explains. #ecocide" #Climatecrisis #FlorenceMumba