BizTech Share

Talks between Indian government, farmers' unions end in stalemate | Money Talks

Thousands of farmers have converged on New Delhi, protesting against recent changes to India's agriculture laws. The government says it's making the sector more competitive. But as Mobin Nasir reports, many farmers fear they will get muscled out by large corporations. Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham. He's professor of international finance at the Cranfield School of Management. #India #Farmers #ProduceMarkets