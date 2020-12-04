POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pfizer will only deliver half of promised COVID-19 vaccines
03:29
World
Pfizer will only deliver half of promised COVID-19 vaccines
The global rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine has been cut by half as unexpected delays hit production and distribution. Reports that Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s will ship 50 million doses by the end of 2020, down from its original projections of 100 million, come after the UK became the first country to grant emergency use authorisation for the vaccine. CEO and president of Centivax and Distributed Bio Jacob Glanville explains the impact of this delay. #UK #Pfizer #Covidvaccines
December 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?