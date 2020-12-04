POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UAE Halts Visas to 13 Countries | Turkish-German Scientists Develop Vaccine
25:35
World
UAE Halts Visas to 13 Countries | Turkish-German Scientists Develop Vaccine
The UAE is known to attract global companies, business people and migrant workers to fulfill its ever increasing demand for labourers. South Asian workers alone make up around 60% of the population. So why have they then suspended visas to 13, mostly Muslim countries? Plus, we look at the Turkish-German couple that is behind one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines. Guests Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE Sami Hamdi Managing Director at International Interest Basak Yavcan Senior Researcher at University of Liege
December 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?