Holodomor: The planned starvation of millions of Ukranians
02:57
World
Millions of people in the Soviet Union died in planned starvation between the years of 1932-1933 due to Stalin's ‘collectivisation’ policy. Ukraine and Kazakhstan were the countries affected the most by the famine. Today, Holodomor is recognised as a genocide against the Ukrainian people by 16 countries as well as the Vatican. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Ukraine #Holodomor #Famine
December 5, 2020
