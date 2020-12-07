POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump holds first major rally since November election defeat
US President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday night, claiming he won the presidential election, vowing to "never surrender” and hinting that he would run again in 2024. We speak to political analyst Mark Meirowitz on what Trump aims to achieve from this rally and how much support he has from the Republican Party to overturn the election results. #DonaldTrump #Georgia #Senaterace
December 7, 2020
