Christchurch attack: New Zealand intel agencies mostly focused on Muslims
World
New Zealand's prime minister, police and security agencies have apologised for their shortcomings, after the release of a report into the Christchurch terror attacks. It makes dozens of recommendations more than a year after the murders of 51 people at two mosques. As Liz Maddock reports, there's a consensus among authorities: they could have done more to prevent it. New Zealand Mosque Shooting 🇳🇿 👉 http://trt.world/16qf #Christchurch #JacindaArdern #Terrorism
December 8, 2020
