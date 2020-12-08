POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India Protests: Farmers urge nationwide strike against agriculture reforms
04:48
World
India Protests: Farmers urge nationwide strike against agriculture reforms
Thousands of Indian farmers have called for a country-wide strike while camping out on a major highway in the capital. The farmers have been blocking the highway into New Delhi for the past 12 days. They're protesting against agriculture reforms which they fear could destroy their livelihood. We speak to Abhinav Prakash Singh, assistant professor of economics at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi Abhinav Prakash Singh. #India #BharatBandh #newagrilaws
December 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?