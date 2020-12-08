World Share

India Protests: Farmers urge nationwide strike against agriculture reforms

Thousands of Indian farmers have called for a country-wide strike while camping out on a major highway in the capital. The farmers have been blocking the highway into New Delhi for the past 12 days. They're protesting against agriculture reforms which they fear could destroy their livelihood. We speak to Abhinav Prakash Singh, assistant professor of economics at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi Abhinav Prakash Singh. #India #BharatBandh #newagrilaws