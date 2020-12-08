POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
FDA: Pfizer vaccine raises 'no specific safety concerns'
03:29
World
The US Food and Drug Administration says the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine raises 'no specific safety concerns'. The FDA revealed a favourable safety profile, but said there was insufficient data to make conclusions about the vaccine's safety in children under 16, pregnant women and people who are immuno-compromised. Immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory Derya Unutmaz explains . #Pfizervaccine #USregulator #safe
December 8, 2020
