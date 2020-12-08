World Share

EU BORDER FORCE: Breaking international law?

Just how complicit was the EU’s border agency Frontex in endangering the lives of migrants between Turkey and Greece? Guests: Yonous Muhammadi Co-Founder, Greek Forum of Refugees Jorrit Rijpma Professor of European Union Law, Leiden University Christian Kaunert Professor of Policing and Security, University of South Wales Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.