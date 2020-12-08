POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uber sells autonomous vehicle unit to focus on core business | Money Talks
06:07
BizTech
Uber sells autonomous vehicle unit to focus on core business | Money Talks
Uber is slamming the brakes on its self-driving vehicles, in a bid to save cash and turn a profit for the first time. It's selling off its autonomous tech arm, Advanced Technologies Group, to the San Francisco-based start-up, Aurora. Uber will maintain a stake in the business and hopes the self-driving cars will eventually join its fleet. Chris Jones joined us from London. He's vice president and chief analyst at the technology market analysis provider, Canalys #Uber #AutonomousVehicles #COVID19
December 8, 2020
