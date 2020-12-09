POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Today marks commemoration and dignity of victims of genocide
According to the United Nations, more than two dozen instances of genocide have taken place around the world over the past 100 years or so. They include the Holocaust, mass killings in Rwanda, Srebrenica, and most recently, of the Rohingya. Now, on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, the UN aims to ensure that these past atrocities are not forgotten or repeated. We speak to Emir Suljagic a survivor of genocide and the Director of the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial Centre. #victimsofgenocide #Rwanda #Rohingya
December 9, 2020
