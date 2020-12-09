World Share

COVID-19 VACCINES: Challenges ahead?

Perhaps it's the shot in the arm that a Covid world needs right now. The first vaccine in the UK - and they're trying the same in other countries too - Or is it too soon to celebrate? With many saying they won't trust the jab - and it's real effectiveness is yet unknown. This is RT. Guests: Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Jonathan Ball Professor of Molecular Virology at Nottingham University Sian Griffiths Emeritus Professor of Public Health at Chinese University of Hong Kong