Report: Only 10% of those in poor nations will be vaccinated
02:59
World
A new report is warning that poorer countries will be grappling with Covid-19 long after wealthy nations get it under control. The People's Vaccine Alliance says only 10 percent of those in lower-income nations will be vaccinated in the coming year, because rich nations have bought more than half of the vaccines in development. Natasha Hussain reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #PoorCountries #VaccineStocks #Pandemic
December 9, 2020
