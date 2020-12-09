POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bad actors exploit pandemic, divert funds and accept bribes
02:31
World
Bad actors exploit pandemic, divert funds and accept bribes
Governments around the world have responded to the coronavirus emergency by loosening their procurement checks and balances. Many have floated the usual financial guidelines. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says corruption too has thrived during the pandemic, as bad actors have exploited the crisis. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #corruption #anticorruption #coronaviruscorruption
December 9, 2020
