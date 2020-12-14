POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran, Biden and a Nuclear Bomb
24:20
World
Iran’s leading nuclear scientist was assassinated late last month, a move that was condemned by many nations as a criminal act. The scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a leading figure in Iran's nuclear programme for many years and his murder now threatens peace in the region. This heightened tension also complicates the chances that Tehran and Washington will able to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. But was the purpose behind the assassination to derail Iran's nuclear programme or prevent the president-elect from resuming diplomacy with Tehran? Guests Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Golnaz Esfandiari Senior Correspondent with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Cameron Khansarinia Policy Director at the National Union for Democracy in Iran
December 14, 2020
