Are Saudi Arabia and Qatar on the Road to Reconciliation?
25:40
World
The Arab world was rocked by a bitter diplomatic rift that erupted between Doha and Riyadh in 2017 after Saudi Arabia and its regional allies imposed a crippling blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. But it appears a deal to end the dispute is now within reach, and a lot of credit is going to the Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. His recent trip to the region is reported to have helped negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but while many are hailing this as a huge breakthrough, others think there’s a long way to go. Guests: Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert Mahjoob Zweiri Director of The Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University Annelle Sheline Research Fellow in the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute
December 10, 2020
More Videos
