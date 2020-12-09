BizTech Share

Bad actors exploit lax financial regulations during pandemic | Money Talks

Governments around the world have responded to the coronavirus emergency by loosening their procurement checks and balances. Many have flouted the usual financial guidelines. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says corruption has also thrived during the pandemic, as bad actors exploit the crisis. Floyd Cush reports. Shervin Majlessi is Chief of Section for the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. He says countries need to take more action to prevent corruption. #UN #Coronavirus #Corruption