White House puts forward rival $916B stimulus proposal | Money Talks
The White House has returned to stimulus negotiations for the first time since US President Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election. His administration has proposed a package worth almost a trillion dollars that would include a fresh round of stimulus handouts. But a bipartisan group of lawmakers says the millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic need more than just another government cheque. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Mickey Levy in New York. He's the chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #USeconomy #USstimuluspackage #JoeBiden
December 9, 2020
