IPO to value food delivery company at $32B | Money Talks

As the world was forced to stay home during the pandemic, home food orders surged. And the biggest delivery app in the US, DoorDash, is capitalising on this boom by going public. The Silicon Valley star was one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year. It raised 3-point-37 billion dollars in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. And while it faces steep competition and uncertainties ahead, investors appear ready to go all-in. Miranda Lin explains. #DoorDash #FoodDeliveryService #IPO
December 9, 2020
